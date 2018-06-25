Share:

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) city chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman on Sunday announced holding several sit-ins across Karachi on Friday against persisting water scarcity in the city.

Addressing the presser along with the JI Ameer of district West Abdur Razzaq Khan, Naeem said that there is extreme water crisis in the city in general and in district west in particular as the people are craving for a drop of water but the authorities concerned seemed to have turned a deaf ear on the issue.

He reminded that the JI had held a protest demonstration against the issue in Ramazan on which the managing director of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) assured them for taking measures to overcome the problem. The Karachiites are still facing water shortage despite the assurance of the KWSB top officials.

The JI city chief stated that they would again meet the KWSB managing director on Monday (today), adding that besides the negotiations, the protest demonstrations would also be carried out.

Speaking on the occasion, Khan warned to block Sharah-e-Faisal, one of the busiest roads of the city, if the district west is not provided water within 24 hours. He given a day ultimatum to the KWSB for providing the West its due share of water or else they would besiege the its managing director office.

Khan said that it is quite strange that the people are not being provided water through pipelines but the tanker mafia is getting the same with ease. He demanded of the caretaker Sindh Chief Minister to take notice of the issue and ensure that the people of district west are provided their due share of water. Besides, he alleged that instead of giving water quota to the west, the KWSB officials are selling the same to Bahria Town, a real estate development company.