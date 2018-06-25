Share:

PESHAWAR - Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) chief Maulana Samiul Haq on Sunday announced that his party will contest the upcoming general elections under party flag and electoral symbol.

Instead of waiting for replies from other parties regarding making an electoral alliance, “We have now decided to contest elections under the party symbol and flag,” he said. Sami said this after presiding over a meeting of party’s political committee which met at Akora Khattak, the central headquarters of JUI-S in district Nowshera.

The committee discussed in detail the progress made so far in making an electoral alliance PTI and MMA.

Sami’s party had earlier shown willingness to enter into an electoral alliance with PTI, however, it could not be materialised after PTI MPAs in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly avoided voting for Maulana Samiul Haq in the Senate elections held in March 2018.

“We cannot go along with parties having secular agenda and promoting corruption. We cannot make alliance with those are creating hurdles in implementing Islamic Shariah in the country,” he said, asking party workers to start a comprehensive election drive as early as possible.

“In order to have an electoral alliance either with PTI or MMA, my party JUI-S forwarded a 17-point formula mainly demanding to completely stop the US intervention in Pakistan’s affairs and enforcing Islamic Shariah soon after coming into power,” he informed. He, however, added that neither PTI nor MMA agreed to these two points. The JUI-S would not compromise on its principal stand, he added.

He asked people to launch a massive election campaign by disseminating party’s message door-to-door as only JUI-S could provide an honest and sincere leadership to the country.