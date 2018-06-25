Share:

BIRMINGHAM:- Petra Kvitova warmed up for Wimbledon in impressive style as the former All England Club champion won the WTA Birmingham tournament for the second successive year on Sunday. Czech star Kvitova saw off Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 in a final lasting just over two hours on the grass-courts of the Edgbaston Priory Club. The 28-year-old, who won the second of her two Wimbledon titles in 2014, hasn't been past the third round in her last three appearances at the Grand Slam.