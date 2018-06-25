Share:

KASUR - A man shot dead his niece after his brother [girl's father] refused to give her hand in marriage to suspect's son in Harchoki here the other day. According to Chunian City police, Karamat Ali asked his brother Rehmat Ali the hand of his daughter Sanam Bibi in marriage for his son. Rehmat refused. Karamat turned furious, shot Sanam Bibi dead and fled. The police shifted the body to hospital for post-mortem and launched investigation.

On the other hand, the dead body of an unidentified man was recovered from Mustafabad Canal. Locals spotted the body and informed Mustafabad police. They reached the spot and moved the body to hospital for post-mortem.