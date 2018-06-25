Share:

LONDON - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz said Sunday that doctors had not given a clear response on her mother as yet, Begum Kalsoom’s health.

“Doctors do not give clear answers when we ask them about my mother’s health,” Maryam said responding to a journalist outside Harley Street Clinic in London. The daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif continued, “She is still unconscious.”

Maryam, however, shared, “When I called out my mother’s name she nodded in response once. I think my mother can hear us,” she added. The PML-N leader also said that Begum Kalsoom responds when the ventilator settings are altered.

Hussain Nawaz, speaking to mediamen outside the clinic said, “Doctors are doing their best to help my mother recover.” “The rest is in God’s hands,” he added.

Begum Kalsoom was admitted to hospital in London in August last year after doctors discovered she was suffering from throat cancer. She has been undergoing treatment since then.

On June 14, Begum Kalsoom was shifted to the hospital’s ICU after she suffered a cardiac arrest and has been on life support since.