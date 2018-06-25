Share:

ISLAMABAD - A new rain-spell with gusty winds of light to moderate is expected from Tuesday (tomorrow) which will likely to continue till Wednesday in central and lower parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and northeast Balochistan.

Rainfall is likely at isolated places in Dera Ismail Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Multan, Bannu, Malakand and Hazara, and at few places in Lahore, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi during the time span.

Another rain-spell with more intensity will occur from June 28-30 at scattered places in east Balochistan at Sibbi, western Sindh, and central and lower Punjab, and at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhunkhwa, upper Punjab, Federally Administered Tribal Areas, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Light rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during next 24 hours.

Mainly hot and dry weather will to continue in most parts of the country during the time duration.

In last 24 hours, weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Malakand and Lahore divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, during the time period.

Rainfall recorded during the time span was:GB:Gupis 09mm, Hunza, Gilgit 02mm, Punjab: Okara 08mm, KP: Parachinar 06mm, Kalam 02mm, Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 03mm, Rawalakot and Muzaffarabad 02mm.

Maximum temperatures recorded on Sunday were: Sibbi 48°C, Turbat 47°C, Dalbandin, Khuzadar, SH.Benazirabad, Dadu, Nukkundi 45°C, Peshawar 40°C, Hyderabad 40°C, Lahore 39°C, Multan 39°C, Islamabad 38°C, Faisalabad 37°C, Karachi 36°C, Quetta 36°C, Muzaffarabad 33°C, Chitral 31°C, Gilgit 30°C and Murree 26°C.