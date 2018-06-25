Share:

LAHORE - The district administration continued the operation against encroachments at Miani Sahib Graveyard on the fourth consecutive day on Sunday in line with directions of the Lahore High Court. There are 456 places at Miani Sahib Graveyard illegally occupied by land grabbers.

So far 53 places have been vacated in the operation, which will be completed in one week, according to the deputy commissioner of Lahore. The district administration during operations retrieved land from the land mafia who had built walls over 1248 kanals of the Miani Shaib Graveyard.

It is also revealed that retrieved land is being sold to people on much higher rates and influential people used it for criminal activities. The Supreme Court of Pakistan set up a commission to review encroachments at the land of Miani Sahib Graveyard and it identified 456 places grabbed by the land mafia. Deputy Commissioner Anwarul Haq directed the district administrative machinery to carry out the operation without any fear of the mafia.

Miani Sahib Graveyard is the largest graveyard of the city on 1,206 kanals (60 hectares, 149 acres) of land. The graveyard has the capacity of 300,000 graves. Miani Sahib Graveyard Committee runs the administration of the graveyard that was set up on 31 May 1962.