Knowing the fact that the overpopulation has already reached to 7 Billion, but the authorities across the world are not seriously taking any serious action to control the rapid increase in the world’s population. The increasing population is a pressing issue for virtually every other state. Every state is feeling the stress because of demands of the swelling numbers of people.

If the official authorities pay attention to birth control, all issues will automatically settle. According to my observation, a large family having eight or nine children, fail in imparting proper education and taking care of its younger ones. Thus the future holds nothing good for children of a large family. China’s population is strictly controlled where the parents posses only one child to stop the overpopulation. Finally, the authorities and the masses should think about controlling new births for we have limited resources that can take care of the needs of the upcoming generations.

NOOR JAN RAZAQ,

Kech, June 20.