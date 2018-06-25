Share:

PESHAWAR - A soldier of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom during a cross-border fire on a border fencing party along Pak-Afghan border in North Waziristan on Sunday. Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor in a tweet said that “Another son of soil sacrificed his life while making Pak-Afghan border safe and inaccessible for terrorists”.

He said a soldier was martyred and another injured when terrorists attacked troops busy in fencing along Pak-Afghan Border in North Waziristan.

The martyred soldier, sepoy Niaz Ali, 29, hailed from Mardan. The attack also left a junior commissioned officer injured.

The ISPR spokesperson said that the forces will complete fencing the border undeterred. “Afghanistan cooperation (is) required in mutual interest,” the ISPR director general added.

Asif Ghafoor said a total of 2,611 kilometres of Pak-Afghan border will be fenced, which include 1,43 kilometres in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 1,268 kilometres in Balochistan. The ISPR chief said fencing of 225 kilometres has been completed, while another patch of 397 kilometres will be completed this year.

He said 443 forts and border check posts are being constructed along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. Asif Ghafoor said 156 forts and check posts have been completed, while 30 others are under construction.

He said 257 forts and check posts will be completed till next year.

The attack comes a day after six terrorists were killed and two army soldiers martyred in an intelligence-based operation carried out in the Ladha area of South Waziristan.

Similarly, On June 16, as many as three soldiers embraced martyrdom while five terrorists were gunned down in an attack on Pakistan Army posts in North Waziristan Agency.

Our Staff Reporter