SIALKOT - The disgruntled ticket aspirants of PML-N have joined the PTI and assured their full support to PTI candidates in Sialkot district.

They pledged their support to Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan in NA-72 constituency against PML-N's candidate Chaudhary Armughan Subhani and to PTI candidate Saeed Ahmed Bhalli in constituency (PP 38, Sialkot-IV) against PML-N candidate Ch Tariq Akhtar Subhani.

Local political leader Ch Munawar Hussain, the head of the forward block, called on Dr Firdous and assured her of their full political support.

PML-N dissidents led by Ch Munawar Hussain had established the forward block as a protest against, what they said, unfair distribution of PML-N party tickets in these two constituencies.

On the other side, the Variyo family began the election campaign for its candidates in Sialkot. More than 2,000 people including local councilors belonging to the villages in four local union councils attended the formal election campaign launching the gathering held at Sialkot Cantt.

Chaudhary Armughan Subhani, former MNA, is contesting polls as PML-N candidate against PTI's candidate Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan. Ch Tariq Akhtar Subhani is also contesting general elections as PML-N candidate in constituency (PP 38, Sialkot-IV).

Former MNA Chaudhary Armughan Subhani's younger brother Ch Raza Subhani is now the vice chairman of Sialkot District Council.

Sialkot's famous Variyo Family played a pivotal role in local, regional and national politics. Ch Abdul Sattar Variyo had been the former federal minister, Ch Akhtar Ali Variyo Late had been the former provincial minister and his son Khush Akhtar Subhani former provincial minister.

In 2013 general elections, PML-N candidate Chaudhry Armughan Subhani had won by getting 136,991 votes in the constituency (the then NA 111, Sialkot-II). He had defeated the then PPP's candidate Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan who got 51,230 votes. PTI's candidate Muhammad Ajmal Cheema got 31,099 votes and MQM's candidate Razia Iqabl could get only 603 votes.

Addressing the largely attended public meeting held at Variyo House Sialkot, Armughan Subhani said that the day of July 25, 2018 will bring good news of victory of PML-N in these general elections. He said that the PML-N will win these polls with the power of the votes to be given again to PML-N in shape of heavy mandate by the masses.

He said that Nawaz Sharif led PML-N government delivered in every sphere of life besides fulfilling its all the public promises. He added that the PML-N government enabled the country to stand in the line of the developed countries by uprooting terrorism and load shedding of the electricity from the country. He said it successfully removed all the hurdles/obstacles created by the political opponents from the way of national political and economical stability.

On the occasion, Ch. Khush Akhtar Subhani said that only the PML-N has the full capabilities to curb the menace of the all the internal and external dangers and problems being faced by the country.