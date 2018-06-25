Share:

Islamabad - “Courteous and decent attitude is the only way to ensure friendly police ecology and police officials who have been misbehaving with the citizens would not be tolerated in the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) force”, stated the Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed while addressing the meeting convened to review the performance of ITP force. The meeting was attended among others by SP (Traffic) Ch. Khalid Rasheed, all Zonal DSPs and others.

The SSP issued special directives to all officials to ensure friendly policing environment in the city. He said that courteous attitude towards the public was the force’s first slogan and police officials found violating it would be shown the door. SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed reviewed the ongoing efforts to educate the road-users about safety tips and traffic laws. He directed to bring further improvement in these efforts and ensure decency while educating and interacting with citizens.

If there is any complaint about misbehaviour of police officials with citizens, he said, strict disciplinary action must be taken on it and those involved in it are not to be tolerated further.

Farrukh Rasheed said that citizens should be educated more about e-ticketing process and issues related to such systems should be resolved. He stressed for educating road-users through airing special programs on ITP FM Radio 92.4 and programs of education teams. The SSP (Traffic) asked SP and DSPs to specify time to listen to complaints of the citizens.

He said that the citizens may lodge their complaints at 1915 or 051-9261992-3 which would be resolved on a priority basis.

Farrukh Rasheed said that those adopting sluggish approach in resolving complaints of citizens would also have to face strict disciplinary action. He also appealed to the citizens to follow the traffic rules and to cooperate with traffic police for safe road environment in the city.