KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party on Sunday formed an eight member central election cell which would oversee the party activities across the country on the election-day and before it.

According to a press release issued from Chairman Secretariat, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has appointed Taj Haider as incharge of Central Election Cell.

The other members of the cell included former Senator Rukhsana Zubairi, former Punjab Governor Sardar Latif Khosa, Lal Bakhsh Bhutto, Barrister Amir, Ch Latif Akbar, Amjad Hussain Advocate and Nazir Dhoki.