ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Railways has set history by earning record Rs 103 million on the first and second day of Eid-ul-Fitr from Special Trains as compared to Rs76 million earned during the corresponding period of the last year.

"Pakistan Railways has made this record due to offering 30 percent concessional rates on first and second day of Eid and better facilities to the passengers," an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP. He said that passengers have shown keen interest to travel by trains as Pakistan Railways also announced 20 percent reduction in fares during Ramadan in all the passenger trains across the country.

"By the reduction in fares during the Holy month of Ramadan, Pakistan Railways has made record earning of Rs 420.18 million in this period as comparing to Rs 350.3 million during the last year," he added. The revenue has increased by Rs 70 million this year.

He said that the earning is improving every year as people showing more interest to travel by trains and their figure also increasing with the passage of time.

The official said that people have lauded the step taken by Pakistan Railways for providing free of charge traveling to the senior citizen during Eid and as many as 1,629 senior people traveled across the country.

Giving detail, he said that 587 old citizens have traveled from Lahore, 298 from Karachi, 296 from Sukkar, 199 from Multan, 175 from Rawalpindi, 53 from Peshawar and 21 traveled from Quetta. The official said that out of total as many as 350 senior citizens have also availed the online seats booking facility of Pakistan Railways.