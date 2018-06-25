Share:

Rawalpindi - Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi has finalized all the arrangements to cope with any flood situation during upcoming monsoon season while the training of the volunteers is underway which would also be completed soon, said District Rescue Officer Rawalpindi Dr. Abdul Rehman.

He added that relief camps would be set up in July. A comprehensive action plan for preventing floods in Nullah Lai and other nullahs of the town during monsoon season has been devised aimed at mitigating flood damages in terms of deaths, injuries and economic losses in Rawalpindi.

Talking to APP District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Dr. Abdul Rehman said that efforts are being made to improve coordination and communication among the departments concerned. Steps were also taken to enhance public awareness on situations that increase flood risk. He added that all flood fighting agencies/departments were directed to ensure completion of necessary arrangements by June end to tackle the flood in Rawalpindi.

DEO Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi will monitor and promptly convey flood warnings to all agencies concerned and general public of low lying areas well before time. All the departments including Tehsil Municipal Authority (TMA), Revenue, Field formations, WASA, Municipal Services, Health, Education, Agriculture, Community Development, Food, IESCO, Civil Defense and Rescue 1122 will maintain a high state of preparedness with effect from June end and would ensure that their equipment/machinery is tested and operational in all respects. He informed that Dhoke Naju, Zia-ul-Haq Colony, both sides of Ratta bridge, Bhoosa Godown, Mohanpura near Jinnah Road bridge, Javaid Colony, Tipu Road, Chamanzar Colony, Nadeem Colony, Dhoke Chiragh din, New Phagwari, Mohallah Raja Sultan, Gowalmandi and Dhoke Ellahi buksh are main vulnerable areas of the town. Rescue-1122 has established a flood control room at WASA headquarter Liaquat Bagh while WASA would set up four field offices at Moti Mahal, Commercial Market, Khyaban-e-Sir Syed and Bagh Sardaran. Two water-level gauging stations are at Katarian and Gawalmandi bridges while 10 flood warning posts are at TMA Rawalpindi, Christian Colony, Water Treatment Facility Adjustment to Medical College, Rattaamral bridge, Gunjmandi, Pirwadhai bridge, Fire Station Pirwadhai, Sector iv-b, Khayaban Park, Gawalmandi Children Park and Government Middle School, Dhoke Naju. A special flood relief committee will monitor relief and rescue activities. A central flood control centre will also be established at TMA building, Liaquat Road, Rawalpindi.

The whole target area which ranges from Kattarian to Chaklala bridges is divided into eight zones and 33 safe locations have been identified where evacuation centers and relief camps for effective management of flood disaster will be established.