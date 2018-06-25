Share:

Lahore - Saadia Rasheed steered Punjab to a cruising 10-0 victory over Karachi Club in the Shahlyla Baloch National Under-16 Women's Football Championship fourth match played here at the Model Town Football Academy ground on Sunday.

Saadia slammed seven goals out of 10, including a hat-trick. Alia Sadiq netted four goals for the winners. Punjab did not give any relief to Karachi Women’s FC, as Saadia Rasheed scored second in10th minutes after opening the account in the 14th minute. Mahtabal cracked the defence of the rival team then Saadia took only 10 minutes to complete her hat-trick. In the 51st minute, Mahtabal and Khansa scored one goal each. Saadia added two more goals to complete the tally.

Earlier in the third match of the event, Model Town Football Academy (MTFA) thrashed Gilgit-Baltistan 7-0.

Alia Sadiq scored in the 22th minute while Anoshay Usman struck twice before end of the first half. In the second half, Samavia scored in the 51st minute while Alia hit one more to complete her hat trick.