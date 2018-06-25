Share:

SIALKOT:- President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry Zahid Latif Malik, thanked Tariq Bajwa, Governor State Bank of Pakistan for accepting the long standing demands of the export sector of Sialkot regarding making and dispatch of shipping documents by exporters and issuing official revisions through EPD Circular Letter No. 09 dated June 14, 2018. The President Chamber said the decision would provide manifold benefits to exporters especially SMEs, to avail the facility of direct shipments for their consignments.