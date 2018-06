Share:

RAWALPINDI: AML chief Sheikh Rasheed Sunday started his general election 2018 campaign on motorcycle in Rawalpindi. Rasheed visited his area, roads and streets on motorcycle and met people face to face. Talking to media, he said no one can buy loyalties of Pindi public. He also revealed his plan to run a ‘cycle campaign’ in the last 10 days. It is pertinent to remember that AML chief Sheikh Rasheed is contesting election from NA-60 and NA-62.–INP