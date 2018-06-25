Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif will arrive today (Monday) on a two-day visit to launch his party’s campaign for coming general elections from the metropolis.

As per details, the PML-N chief will land in the city on Monday on a two-day visit during which he will meet party leaders and address public meetings. He will also hold meetings with businessmen.

Shehbaz will visit NA-249 Lyari constituency from where he is contesting the July 25 polls to woo constituents to vote for him. He will also visit NA-244 constituency where the PML-N has fielded former finance minister Miftah Ismail to address party workers.

Out of 61 NA seats in Sindh, the PML-N has fielded candidates on thirty one constituencies of the National Assembly.

Shehbaz has filed nomination papers for NA-249 Karachi. Earlier, the PML-N chief did an about-turn when he backtracked from a decision to contest the polls from Karachi’s three constituencies, including NA-248, NA-249 and NA-250.

No candidate has been fielded against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in NA-200 Larkana. PML-N Senator Saleem Zia, however, will face off Bilawal in Karachi’s NA-246, according to a list of the candidates.

PML-N’s GM Shah will contest the polls against PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari in NA-213 Nawabshah and Sheikh Muhammad Shah against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan in NA-243.