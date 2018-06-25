Share:

LAHORE - PML-Q President Ch Shujat Hussain has expressed concern over the statement of the ECP secretary regarding foreign powers’ interference in the general elections.

The Election Commission of Pakistan secretary said during a briefing to the Senate Standing Committee that international forces wanted to sabotage the 2018 election, saying he was ready to give in camera briefing on the issue.

Ch Shujat said in a statement on Sunday that the secretary of ECP should tell facts to people as to which international forces were involved in this conspiracy. He said that the chief justice of Pakistan and the caretaker government should take immediate notice of this statement because he apprehends that by involving the army in the electoral process an attempt will be made to destroy its reputation. He said plan of the international forces to rig the polls when the electoral responsibilities entrusted to 0.35 million troops would be an attempt to malign the army. He said the Election Commission announcement to give responsibility of printing of ballot papers to the army amounted not to learn any lesson from the past.

Ch Shujat Hussain expressed the apprehensions that the same conspiring forces have also made inroads in the political parties.

He said this is not happening for the first time as this conspiracy was also hatched in 2013 when US Vice-President Joe Biden, former Secretary of State Senator John Kerry and former Secretary of Defence Chuck Hagel met Ch Parvez Elahi and categorically stated that if PML-Q won the election the US will not accept the results. “I have also mentioned this conspiracy in detail in my book and it proves that external forces have been involved in Pakistan politics earlier on as well.”