Islamabad - Improper garbage collection from waste-bins, installed at different places,

is gradually becoming an environmental threat, eventually creating health issues for residents of the Islamabad. These over-stuffed dumpsters, pouring out rubbish and garbage, are becoming breeding grounds for diseases due to which there is a dire need for immediate measures to be taken to rectify the situation. Talking to APP, Director Sanitation of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad

Sardar Khan Zimri said that the Corporation was taking different measures to keep the city clean by fully utilizing resources at its disposal.

He said the administration was also planning to outsource trash-picking to a private company for further streamlining the cleaning process.

Additionally, the Corporation was working out different options to recycle the garbage and utilize it for a constructive purpose like energy generation and making organic fertilizers.

The Director informed that the MCI was in the process of consultation with different entities, for the waste disposal without impacting the environment and general health.

The outsourcing scheme was already operational in F-Sector series as the pilot project had given positive results, he added.

Zimri regretted that the same project was put on hold due to paucity of funds a year ago and hoped “it will not face any hurdle this time on account of power transition between MCI and CDA.”

Muhammad Tufail, a retired employee in I-9/4 sector called for placing at least two waste-containers around each street to ensure relief to the residents.

Azam Baloch from G-6 said he has been perturbed by the dumpster, placed in front of his home. “These waste-bins must be placed out of residential areas as these eventually affect health of a locality”, he added.

Spokesperson of Poly-Clinic Islamabad Dr Sharif Astori termed it a bad example of sanitation rules which affects human health. It also affects animals, digging out rubbish, which spreads bacteria and viruses in a locality, he added. “Uncovered garbage makes the public prone to seasonal diseases including diarrhoea, gastro and especially skin problems,” he added.

He also called for refraining gypsies from sorting out garbage, besides applying insecticide or lime-powder on these over-stuffed dumpsters.