RAHIM YAR KHAN: - Armed men abducted three persons for a ransom of two and a half million rupees here on Sunday. The kidnappers also took away cattle of the abductees. A local landlord of Mauza Chakarwali told police that a group of armed men who came through boats kidnapped three people. The abductors also took away several cattle along with them and have demanded Rs2.5 million for the release of the kidnapped people. The Rahim Yar Khan SSP said that a case has been registered against the kidnappers and raids were being conducted to rescue the abductees.–INP