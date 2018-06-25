Share:

BATTAGRAM - Selfie craze on Sunday took another life of a teenage boy at Battagram while making a selfie near River Indus.

According to police, 14 year old Kashif son of Shah Nazar native of Battagram and settled in Karachi came to their inborn village Phagora to celebrate Eid ul Fitr was making a selfie near River Indus when suddenly he slipped and fell into the river and lost his life.

Local swimmers have recovered the body of the ill-fated Kashif and handed over to the family.

During the last couple of years, several people died while making selfies at dangerous places in Northern Areas of Pakistan.

In 2017 more than 10 tourists lost their lives only in Naran and Balakot while trying to take selfies.