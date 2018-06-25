Share:

Appellate Tribunal of the Lahore High Court on Monday announced its verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s appeal against the rejection of his candidacy for Mianwali's NA-95 constituency.

The tribunal rejected the Returning Officers's objections and allowed Imran to contest from the Mianwali.

Earlier today, the tribunal of the LHC on Monday reserved its verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s appeal against the rejection of his candidature for NA-95 from Mianwali.

Judge Faisal Zaman Khan of appellate tribunal judge reserved the verdict on Imran Khan’s appeal pertaining to the rejection of the decision of the Returning Officer (RO) for rejecting his nomination papers.

Baber Awan, PTI leader and Imran’s counsel, gave arguments, "My client has declared all his assets."

He said, "The RO rejected Imran’s nomination papers on technical grounds."

Awan added, "The RO while rejecting the PTI chairman’s nomination papers alleged that the affidavit was not submitted on time and that the worth of all of his assets was not mentioned."

Baber Awan pleaded the tribunal to declare the RO's decision null and void.

Awan requested, "The tribunal should allow Imran to contest the upcoming election from NA-95."

However, on the other hand, lawyer Jahandad Khan informed the court, "The oath commissioner has not attested Imran’s affidavit. Imran’s signatures are different on every page."

Imran Khan had submitted nominations from National Assembly constituencies in Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Bannu and Mianwali and his candidature was rejected from NA-53 (Islamabad) and NA-95 (Mianwali).