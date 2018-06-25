Share:

LAHORE - Former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique remarked on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan needs to be taught a lesson in the upcoming polls.

Addressing an electoral campaign here in Bedian area on Sunday, he said that Imran won’t learn until he faces defeat in all five constituencies he is contesting from.

Khawaja Saad Rafique will be contesting against Imran for the NA-131 (Lahore) constituency in the forthcoming General Election 2018. Regarding this, Rafique thanked Imran for contesting the polls against him.

He further said that all those involved in hatching conspiracies and engaging in politics of hurling abuses will be defeated. “The politics of ethics will prove to be victorious. The nation and the democracy will the ultimate winners.”

Saad Rafique also remarked that the PML-N did not fight any institution, adding that the party is steadfast regarding its ‘respect for vote’ stance.