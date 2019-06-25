Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Monday presided over an important meeting of enlistment of various building as Cultural Heritage. The meeting was attended by the secretary Cloture, Director General Antiquities, Director General Culture and members of the advisory committee. During the meeting Secretary Culture informed the meeting that earlier in January 8th 2019 the Advisory Committee had directed the sub-committee and technical committee to re-survey the sites/buildings and present recommendations for the enlistment. The sub-committee and technical committee have submitted recommendations before the advisory committee and recommended 603 buildings and out of which 504 buildings have been approved for the enlistment by the Advisory Committee.

The meeting approved re-surveyed buildings belonging to different districts of the province. Out of approved 504 building 248 belongs to Shikarpur district, 9 Khairpur, 15 Sanghar, 11 Badin, 37 Malir, 37 Karachi West district, 50 Shahdadkot and 16 from Thatta district. The advisory committee also approved the status of Parsi Colony as “Historical Residential Colony”. The meeting also decided to grant permission for restoration work on various heritage buildings including Khaliq Dino Hall (currently being used by KMC) which was constructed in 1905.

Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah noted that conservation of heritage building is a noble task, this, we will undertake this devotedly and efficiently.

He asked the secretary culture to facilitate the technical and sub-committees to undergo examination of the building for further enlistment. The Chief Secretary also directed the technical committee to visit the old buildings Sir Cowasjee Jahangir Institute Hyderabad for line of action enlistment of sir cowasjee institute of psychiatry as cultural heritage.