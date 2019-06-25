Share:

LAHORE - Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed on Monday showed her displeasure with absence of 20 percent of field staff of the Lahore Waste Management Company from duty.

DC Saleha Saeed checked Ghalib Market, Makka Colony, Muslim Town, Johar Town, Allah Hoo Chowk and other areas and found field staff of LWMC absent from duty. She also showed her displeasure with late commencement of cleanliness work in the city and directed Zonal Incharge to start cleanliness work at 6am instead of at 8am.

Saleha Saeed has written a letter to LWMC MD asking him to take action against the absent and late comers. She has also sent report to the Punjab chief minister office and the Minister for the Local Government and Community Development.

During the district administration officials’ surprise visits, heaps of garbage were found in Kot Pind and Kareem Block. At least 18 percent of the staff of LWMC was absent from duty in UC 122, 138,143 and 142. The Raiwind assistant commissioner visited UC 263, 264, 265, 266, and 267 and found 32 field workers absent from duty out of total 239.

AC Model Town monitored UC 258, 259, 260, 261 and 262 and found 8 workers absent from duty including Assistant Manager Hina.

AC Cantt visited zone 8 and 9 of LWMC and found 20 percent of LWMC missing from duty.AC Shalimar visited UC 125, 129, 142 and 143 and found 18 percent employees of LWMC absent from the duty.

Saleha Saeed vowed to continue strict monitoring on daily basis.

On the direction other hand, LWMC Managing Director Khalid Nazir claimed that ‘special cleanliness operation’ was carried out during heavy spell of rain in city.

LWMC MD also visited multiple choking points to ensure smooth cleanliness operation.

He also directed Turkish Companies Albayrak and Ozpak to ensure all their resources, machinery and man power to work efficiently and to remain in field.

LWMC officials visited the vegetable market, Laari Ada, Garhi Show, Lakshami Chowk, Band Road, Johar Town, Barket Market and other choking points to ensure and monitor the cleanliness condition and arrangements.

“Cleanliness of the city is our top priority and no officer will leave until proper drainage of rain water from the city,” he said.

LWMC GM Operations Sohail Anwar Malik said that LWMC has been using all ‘possible’ means to ensure timely lifting of waste and proper drainage of rain water from the city.