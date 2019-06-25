Share:

SIALKOT - The district administration of Sialkot has put all the departments on high alert following the low level flood warning in River Chenab at Head Marala-Sialkot here on Monday.

According to Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Akbar, all the departments are keeping 24 hours vigilant eye and round-the-clock monitoring of the flood situation in River Chenab at Head Marala-Sialkot.

The Sialkot based officials of the Irrigation Department told the media that water level was 37,344 cusecs in River Chenab, 3407 cusecs in River Ravi and 1,284 cusecs in River Jammu at Head Marala near Sialkot.

They added that as many as 18,000 cusecs water was being released in Marala-Ravi-Link (MR Link) Canal and 12,523 cusecs water in Upper Chenab Canal (UCC). Both of these main canals originate from River Chenab at Head Marala.