Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and cochairmen former president Asif Ali Zardari’s sister Faryal Talpur on Tuesday said that “arrest is our jewelry and who will fear it.”

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) transported arrested PPP woman leader Faryal Talpur to Sindh Assembly building on the production orders where Speaker SA Agha Siraj Durrani along with other members welcomed her.

Addressing the Sindh Assembly, Faryal Talpur thanked the Speaker SA over issuing the production orders for her.

She said that “I saw a difficult time with martyred PPP leader Benazir Bhutto and later witnessed her martyrdom and my husband and brother threw to jail.”

Faryal Talpur said that “prison and the circumstances are not new for our family, adding that in the past there was no mean to arrest in eyes of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari adding that the arrest is our jewelry and who will fear it.”

The arrested PPP leader claimed that “the false allegations are being leveled on the PPP leadership but my conscience is satisfied and we will get justice.”

She said that “I am a woman and one should not say that I am disturbed and I say don’t be disturb and have to face challenges.”