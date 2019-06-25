Share:

ISLAMABAD - British Queen’s Trade Commissioner to the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan, Si­mon Penney, visited the Tarbela Dam yes­terday, only days after UK Company Mott MacDonald was appointed as lead consult­ant for the Tarbela 5th extension hydro­power project.

He visited Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Faisal Vawda to discuss great­er collaboration between the UK and Paki­stan in meeting Pakistan’s future water re­source and hydropower ambitions.

The appointment follows the successful commissioning of Tarbela 4, where Mott MacDonald was also lead consultant. The project is being delivered by the Water and Power Development Authority of Pakistan.

Tarbela power station, situated below the largest earth-filled dam in the world, has been steadily developed since it was originally commissioned in 1976. The aim of the extension is to increase seasonal power supply in Pakistan to meet increas­ing demand for electricity. The Queen’s Trade Commissioner Simon Penney said: “I am delighted that a flagship British compa­ny like Mott MacDonald is playing such a valuable role in supporting the delivery of an important project that will deliver en­ergy to thousands of people, and congratu­late WAPDA on progress to date.