ISLAMABAD - British Queen’s Trade Commissioner to the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan, Simon Penney, visited the Tarbela Dam yesterday, only days after UK Company Mott MacDonald was appointed as lead consultant for the Tarbela 5th extension hydropower project.
He visited Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Faisal Vawda to discuss greater collaboration between the UK and Pakistan in meeting Pakistan’s future water resource and hydropower ambitions.
The appointment follows the successful commissioning of Tarbela 4, where Mott MacDonald was also lead consultant. The project is being delivered by the Water and Power Development Authority of Pakistan.
Tarbela power station, situated below the largest earth-filled dam in the world, has been steadily developed since it was originally commissioned in 1976. The aim of the extension is to increase seasonal power supply in Pakistan to meet increasing demand for electricity. The Queen’s Trade Commissioner Simon Penney said: “I am delighted that a flagship British company like Mott MacDonald is playing such a valuable role in supporting the delivery of an important project that will deliver energy to thousands of people, and congratulate WAPDA on progress to date.