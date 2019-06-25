Share:

KARACHI - The proceedings of Sindh Assembly on Monday took an ugly turn when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmakers alleged that documents of Opposition Leader Firdaus Shamim Naqvi were stolen from the house. The opposition members asked Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani to check footage to ascertain who ‘stolen’ the documents. “Opposition Leader had to make his speech from those documents but now the same is stolen,” said PTI MPA Khurram Sherzaman. Later, the opposition members walked out from the house while chanting slogans ‘Chor Chor’.

Earlier, Sindh Minister for Education Syed Sardar Shah on Monday said that a large number of children are out of schools not only in Sindh but entire country.

Speaking in the Assembly during budget session, Shah said that 2.3 million were out of schools in Pakistan, holding a specific mindset for the reason. He said the provincial government was taking all-out measures to resolve issues in the education system.

The minister regretted that there were too many ghost employees in the department, adding that 78 per cent of education budget goes for employees’ salaries. Speaking on closed schools, Shah said that they have conducted census of schools to ascertain actual number of schools to differentiate viable and non viable schools.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Parliamentary Leader Kanwar Naveed Jameel demanded of the Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to announce Rs 300 billion for Karachi. He said the PPP Sindh Government had not given any schemes for Karachi and Hyderabad. Prime Minister Imran Khan had recently announced Rs 162 billion package for Karachi. “The schemes announced by the Prime Minister come within the ambit of the Sindh government that should have been announced by the province,” he added.

Khawaja Izharulhasan of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan said that treasury members deliberately delivered hatred speeches to divert the people attention from its anti-people budget. The PPP Sindh Government could not utilise amount allocated for Annual Development Programme. “The provincial government don’t have capacity to utilise funds it already got,” he added.