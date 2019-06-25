Share:

LAHORE (PR) Celebrating Pakistan and Cricket the Coca-Cola way, the Coca-Cola Company, Pakistan launched “Hum Aik Hain”, its official anthem for the Cricket World Cup 2019.

The anthem is a journey through the various regions of Pakistan from Khyber to Karachi, travelling through a blend of landscapes varying from plains to deserts, forests, hills, and seas.

The anthem is a story of Coca-Cola’s attempt to discover extremism in Pakistan and eventual realization that the nation is indeed one full of extremists who are extreme in their celebrations, in their hope for a better future, in celebrating their culture, in their hospitality and most expressively in their love for the game of cricket. The anthem epitomizes the passion of Pakistanis by unifying the unique sounds of each region, capturing colors, flavors and joy of people from all over Pakistan in the process.