ISLAMABAD-Changing perception of the developed world people about a country which suffered a wave of terrorism after 9/11 is certainly a hard task. But few Pakistani students at the United States took this challenge and decided to bring University of Cornell graduates to give them a soft image and closer view of Pakistan.

A delegation of UoC in its weeklong visit to Pakistan found it a country of vibrant society and cultural diversity making difference in the world with its 200 million population.

UoC alumnus Zohair and 3 other Pakistani students Bilal Manzoor, Hasin Bin Zahid and Shan-e-Ahmed organised an 8-day visit of Pakistan for 24 graduates of UoC hailing from different countries. It was the second such visit of UoC graduates with increased number of participants as previous year, 18 graduates visited the country.

An organiser Zohair in a conversation with The Nation said that there was a lot of misunderstanding about Pakistan in the western world and people generally considered it an ‘unsafe’ country for visitors.

Zohair said that the idea of organising such visits was conceived to bridge the gap between people living in two different continents who are only connected through media.

“There are a lot of misconceptions about Pakistan in US, similarly it exists in Pakistan about US,” he said.

Zohair said that misconceptions could only be vanished if people from both sides are given opportunity to know each other, like UoC graduates are getting this chance for the second time. 24 graduates of UoC included 19 US nationals, 02 from Australia and one each from Canada, Turkey and Brazil.

During a short trip, the delegates got opportunity to visit different parts of the country and interacting with President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, former foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar, Professor Zahoor-ul-Hassan, political and rights activists Mosharraf Zaidi and Jibran Nasir.

“It was great opportunity for foreign graduates to talk about each and everything about Pakistan they wanted to know,” Zohair said.

Zohair said that the delegation had the opportunity to talk about the range of issues including Pakistan’s security and foreign policy, its economy, relations with China and India, women and human rights issues.

UoC graduates also visited heritage sites of Lahore, Wagah border, National College of Arts, LUMS, Pakistan Information Technology Board and Akhuwat University.

The graduates not only enjoyed the delicious food of Pakistan, its music and culture but also visited the scenic Hunza valley in northern region to get a closer view of the diverse society and geography of the country.

One of the group members Alyssa Johnson sharing her experience of her visit to Pakistan said “Before we left I was somewhat apprehensive about visiting Pakistan. In an increasingly-global and interconnected world, Pakistan seems one of the few places which remained largely unexplored”.

She said that when they were at LUMS, an inspiring professor provided them an overview of Pakistan with the reference of America. In the last decade alone, Pakistan managed an influx of refugees from Afghanistan, an often tense relationship with India and surge of foreign infrastructure investment of China.

She said that in order to understand Pakistan, ‘we first need to understand its geography’. Another participant Austin Blais said that he knew little about Pakistan before the trip. Form picturesque mosque of Lahore to massive glaciers and rich traditions of Hunza valley, the country left me impressing, he said. He said that it was incredible to be immersed in a country that is beginning to talk about larger economic and cultural issues after a long stretch of external and internal instability. Casiope Sydoriak said, “I loved visiting Pakistan; it was one of the greatest trips I had ever taken in my life”. She said that people are so generous; foods are delicious and the sites of Hunza valley are breath-taking and beautiful. “I can’t wait, go back and tell my friends and family about the incredible, incredible country of Pakistan”, she said.

Another delegate, Jonathan Tin said about his visit that now when he thinks about Pakistan, he thinks of a country of natural wonders and a country of opportunities with 200 million people, eager to make a difference in the world. “I would go and remember this trip for so many years,” he said.