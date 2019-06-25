Share:

An accountability court in Islamabad on Tuesday acquitted former law minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Babar Awan in the Nandipur Power Project case.

However, the court rejected former premier Raja Pervez Ashraf’s acquittal plea.

Besides, the court has also approved bail pleas filed by former law secretary Riaz Kiyani, ex-consultant Shumaila Mehmood and former joint secretary Dr Riaz Mehmood in the same case.

Five accused persons, including Babar Awan, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Shumaila Mehmood, Riaz Kiyani, and Dr Riaz Mehmood had filed their acquittal pleas in the reference.

They were accused of inflicting a loss of Rs27 billion to the national exchequer by delaying the Nandipur Project.

The court had fixed June 25 as the date for announcing its judgment.

On Feb 11, the court reserved its decision on the acquittal plea after Awan and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor concluded their arguments.