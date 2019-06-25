Share:

SARGODHA- The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday arrested a suspected terrorist during a raid in Khushab and recovered explosives from his possession.

According to the CTD sources, the suspect was identified as Asad Ali, a resident of Alipur, Muzaffargarh district. He belonged to terrorist organisation “Zaidoon Brigade”. The CTD sources said that the accused had obtained training in a neighbouring country and was nabbed before being successful in accomplishing his evil designs. He was shifted to unknown location for investigation. A case had also been filed against him.