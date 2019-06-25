Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-The Population Welfare Department of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) is all set to hold a grand daylong conference in Muzaffarabad on Tuesday (today), it was officially said.

“AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan will inaugurate ‘Country Engagement Working Group Conference’ Tuesday morning,” said Raja Razzaque, Secretary AJK Population Welfare Department while talking to this correspondent here on Monday.

He said since National Census (including AJK) 2017 had recorded the total population of 207.7 million Pakistan emerged as the 6th most populous country world over.

Quoting experts, Razzaque, also Director General AJK Environmental Protection Agency, said that since the projected growth in population might strain water, forests and arable land resources. He added that during London Summit on Family Planning 2012 (FP 2020), Pakistan along with more than 20 governments made commitments to address the policy, financing, delivery and socio-cultural barriers to women, accessing for reproductive health in purposeful manners. “In order to review the progress on this account, Pakistan has set up a Country Engagement Working Group (CEWG) comprising secretaries, director generals of Health and Population Welfare Departments of all the provinces, regions (including AJK) representatives of National Health Service (NHS), PD & R Division, International Development Partners, representatives of Civil Society and the private Sector”, he added.

Raja Razzaque said: “The CEWG Conference, being held under the auspices of AJK government, is part of the quarterly congregations of the CEWG, hosted on rotation basis in all the provinces and regions of the country including AJK - primarily aimed at reiterating the resolve to address the increasing population challenge in Pakistan and AJK,” he concluded.