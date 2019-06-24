Share:

ISLAMABAD-Flocks of stray dogs roaming freely in various sectors of federal capital are posing threat to lives of the residents due to indifferent attitude of Metropolitan Corporation, Islamabad.

The residents urged the departments concerned to take measures as stray dogs were hampering their mobility, especially during nights.

Shehzad Satti said that he had lodged several complaints with relevant departments but nobody bothered to rectify the situation.

He said that dogs should be removed from the most-visited places including schools, colleges, hotels, graveyards, bus stands and others at earliest.

He complained about the presence of stray dogs in various sectors including F-6, F-7, G-13, H-13, I-8, I-9, I-10 and others.

Subhan Khalid said that several cases of dog bites had emerged in G-13 sector and female and children were major victims of the dog bites.

He said that the people in his area were not only scared of walking on roads and streets but also could not allow their children go outside to play.

Shabbir Ahmed, a resident of I-9, said that he was also attacked by a group of stray dogs in the night but luckily he managed to escape from the area.

He said that the stray dogs in his area were increasing gradually as no authority was taking action in that regard.

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) spokesperson said that around 15 cases of dog bites were being reported daily from the urban area of the capital while 20 to 25 came from its rural areas.