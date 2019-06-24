Share:

LOS ANGELES-Ed Sheeran played board games on the set of ‘Yesterday’.

The 28-year-old singer stars as himself in the upcoming movie - which follows Himesh Patel as struggling musician Jack Malik who one day wakes up to discover he’s the only person who knows The Beatles and can remember their songs - but opted to shun any rock n’ roll antics between scenes in favour of settling down to play board games.

Ed’s co-star Sanjeev Bhaskar says he bonded with the ‘Shape of You’ hitmaker when he brought a game of carrom - which is popular in countries including India, Nepal, and Bangladesh - with him to the set, and even says he let the flame-haired singer win.

Speaking to the Daily Star Sunday newspaper, Sanjeev said: ‘’I filmed with Ed and he was great fun. I had a game of carrom with me and Ed had never seen it before.

‘’It’s a game that’s a bit like pool or snooker, but you flick counters. I explained the rules to Ed and he said, ‘Let’s have a go’. So me and Ed played it. It was amazing. It was a pretty wild game. I let him win.’’

Meanwhile, lead star Himesh recently said he was ‘’pleasantly surprised’’ by Ed’s ‘’great work ethic’’ onset of the Danny Boyle-directed flick, and said the ‘Castle on the Hill’ singer had a tough job because it’s a bigger ‘’challenge’’ to portray yourself on screen.

He said: ‘’I was surprised, pleasantly surprised, and he clearly has a great work ethic. And he brought that to the challenge of doing this. It’s not easy to play yourself - perhaps it’s even harder.’’

Ed allowed scenes for the film to be shot at one of his sold out ‘Divide Tour’ Wembley Stadium concerts and Himesh got the chance to step on stage just like the musician did.