ISLAMABAD (PR) Eighteen, a project by Elite Estates Private Limited, signed a deal with DMZ Holdings, a UAE and Turkey-based financial investment conglomerate to purchase and market high-end luxury units. The deal was signed between Tarek Hamdy, CEO Eighteen and Tariq Masud, Chairman DMZ, at the Eighteen Head Office in Islamabad.

Eighteen is an exclusive, joint real estate venture of Ora Developers, Saif Group and Kohistan Builder (KBD) of Companies located in the Eighteen District of the twin cities on main Kashmir Highway, 10 minutes away from new Islamabad Airport.