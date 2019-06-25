Share:

Lahore - Assembly members from Dera Ghazi Khan Division called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday and discussed problems of their constituencies, development schemes and public welfare programmes in detail.

They also presented various proposals about development projects and solution to problems in their areas. The chief minister issued on-the-spot orders for solution of their problems and development schemes relating to assembly members who also congratulated Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for presenting the best budget with 35 percent allocation for development of southern Punjab. They regretted that development of southern Punjab areas was badly ignored during the previous tenures and the credit goes to the PTI government that it has given the rights of southern Punjab back to it under the leadership of Usman Buzdar.

The chief minister announced he will set up a university in every district in phases and said that it would be established in the districts where there is no university. Universities will also be set up in Muzaffargarh and Rajanpur, he added. He said that decision has been made to make merit-based recruitments to the vacant posts of Border Military Police in a transparent manner. Funds allocated for development and prosperity of southern Punjab will not be used for any other purpose and southern Punjab will be made role model with regard to development, he added.

The chief minister directed the officials to take necessary steps for saving certain areas of Layyah and Rajanpur from erosion by the Sindh River and asked the irrigation department to take steps by conducting a model study in this regard. Ribbons of exhibitory projects were cut during the previous tenure but the incumbent government has eliminated this wrong ritual. The present infrastructure of irrigation department will be restored, he added. He said the second phase of Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital, Muzaffargarh will be completed soon and Muzaffargarh-DG Khan dual road project is in the last phase of completion.

The chief minister directed the officials to hold an inquiry into misuse of funds allocated for repair and maintenance of roads in Muzaffargarh. He said that a report be submitted to his office by the evening of Monday after holding the investigation. “I will not tolerate any corruption in DG Khan Development Package as I am personally monitoring the work done and I have also directed the CMIT and Anti-Corruption Establishment to maintain check and balance in this regard,” said Usman Buzdar. He said that mother-and-child hospitals will be established in Rajanpur and Layyah and sub-campus of Bahauddin Zakariya University in Layyah will be upgraded. He said that provision of clean drinking water in DG Khan Division is a high priority and added that authority had been set up for this purpose. Similarly, special funds have been allocated for further improving healthcare and educational facilities in DG Khan Division and instructions have been issued for a feasibility study of the construction of new colleges on the identification of assembly members. Rescue 1122 stations will also be set up in DG Khan, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh and Layyah on need basis. The administrators are responsible for improving the cleanliness system in cities and they are required to play an active part in this regard. He made it clear that no leniency will be shown in incidents of water-theft and the concerned departments should continue their departmental steps for the eradication of water-theft. He said that every possible support will be provided for the repair and maintenance of roads in DG Khan Division adding that project of expanding the MM Road is being started as well.

The chief minister also directed to immediately issue a notification for naming Nicholson Road after veteran politician Late Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan. He said that Alipur to Tarinda Muhammad Panah Road will be constructed through public-private partnership mode and added that establishment of an industrial estate in Muzaffargarh has been planned as well. Usman Buzdar directed to take indiscriminate action against corrupt government officers and officials adding that he will not tolerate any corrupt official because corruption has already played havoc with the country. He said that the delay of even a single day will not be tolerated in the construction of 115 new arazi centres and directed that these centres should be completed by December at every cost. He also constituted a high-level committee for solving complaints relating to arazi centres comprising of SMBR, Chairman P&D and Chairman and DG of Land Record Authority. This committee will submit its comprehensive recommendations to the Chief Minister within one month. Process of holding consultations with the assembly members will be continued and my doors are open to all the MPAs, the Chief Minister added.

Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari, Provincial Ministers Mohsin Leghari, Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dreshak, Sardar Jafar Leghari MNA, Chief Whip in Punjab Assembly Syed Abbas Ali Shah, Chief Secretary, ACS, IG Police, Chairman P&D, SMBR, Commissioner and RPO DG Khan Division, DCs and DPOs of Muzaffargarh, Layyah, DG Khan and Rajanpur districts, besides administrative secretaries of concerned departments, attended the meeting.

CM TELLS LINE DEPARTMENTS

TO BE VIGILANT IN MONSOON

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the provincial administration as well as the line departments associated with the relief and rescue operations to remain vigilant and alert in the wake of rains. He has directed that the situation arising after rains should be fully monitored adding that disposal of water should be done actively so that rainwater could not be accumulated in low lying areas. The concerned departments should proactively perform as no negligence will be tolerated in the disposal of water, he added. The officers should also remain available in the field to monitor the disposal of water. Similarly, the flow of traffic should not be disturbed and the traffic staff should remain available in the field to keep the flow of traffic moving so that the citizens may not face any difficulty, the Chief Minister added.

CM VISITS PARTS OF CITY

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar made a surprise inspection of various parts of the provincial metropolis last night without any protocol and inspected the cleanliness arrangements, street lights, and the traffic system. The administration remained oblivious of this visit. He also inquired the attendants outside the Services Hospital about the treatment of their patients and other problems faced by them. Usman Buzdar assured them an early solution of their problems and said that people are my most valuable asset and I take steps for the solution of difficulties by personally monitoring the situation.

FORMER FOREIGN MINISTER’S DEATH

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condoled the death of former foreign minister Abdul Sattar. In a condolence message, he has extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

MEETING WITH ASSEMBLY MEMBERS

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar held a marathon meeting with assembly members from DG Khan Division which lasted for four hours. The assembly members apprised the Chief Minister about problems of their constituencies one-by-one and the Chief Minister issued directions to the concerned officials besides noting down proposals and recommendations of the assembly members. Assembly members also congratulated the Chief Minister for presenting best budget having 35 percent allocation for southern Punjab’s development. They said that development of Southern Punjab was badly ignored in the past but the PTI government has returned back southern Punjab its rights under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.