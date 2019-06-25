Share:

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested four human traffickers during separate actions here on Tuesday.

According to details, the FIA taking notice of public complaints conducted operations in Bhawana and surrounding areas of Chiniot.

During separate actions, four human traffickers involved in sending people abroad in the name of better employment opportunities through illegal means and by accepting huge sum of money were arrested.

The FIA recovered passports, visas, other documents and cash from possession of the detainees who were being interrogated after registering separate cases against them at concerned FIA police stations.