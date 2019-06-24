Share:

LONDON -As the electric car revolution continues on the world’s roads, the greener solution for travel could soon be taking to the skies. At the Paris Air Show this week, Israeli aircraft manufacturer unveiled Alice; the ‘world’s first’ fully electric commercial airplane.

The unusually shaped Alice, which can seat up to nine passengers, is powered by a lithium-ion battery which can enable flight for 650miles at 10,000ft and 276mph on a single charge. Its flight will be powered by three propellers on the wingtips and rear fuselage.

