Share:

The prices of gas are likely to rise by 190 percent in the month of July, sources informed on Tuesday.

The petroleum division has prepared a summary under which gas prices will increase next month.

Sources said that monthly usage of 50 cubic metres of gas will be charged at Rs63 per unit, as per the recommendations.

Usage of 100 cubic metres of gas can cost Rs242 per unit on monthly basis, with a raise of 190.55 percent.

Sources added that the summary for approval will be sent to Economic Coordination Committee session.