Share:

GUJRANWALA-The Gepco regional task force and surveillance teams caught 14 power pilferers in crackdown launched to curb electricity theft yester night.

According to Gepco officials, the teams conducted raids in various parts of the region and caught 14 electricity consumers red handed stealing electricity through tampering with main supply lines. The Gepco authorities fined the pilferers totalling to Rs836,000 and also got registered cases against them with the police concerned.

HUGE QUANTITY OF ARMS, DRUGS SEIZED

The city division police in a crackdown on drug-dealers and illegal arms have recovered drugs and illegal arms in a large quantity in the current month so far. The police also registered cases against 130 accused during the ongoing month. According to police, as a result of raids in various areas, the recovered 1.7kg of heroin, 9.6kg hashish, 545 gram opium, 121 litre of liquor and registered cases against 90 accused. Similarly, the police seized illegal arms including two rifles and 39 pistols and registered cases against 41 accused during the corresponding period.