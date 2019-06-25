Share:

LAHORE - Eleven-year-old Faria Azhar has been discharged from Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences on Monday. Renowned neurosurgeon Prof Khalid Mehmood had removed tumour from the brain of the girl, who is resident of Narowal through an eyebrow cut last Saturday. Faria Azhar had complaints of constant headache. After detailed clinical tests, doctors found a tumor in her brain. Prof Khalid, Head of PINS, decided to perform latest technique of removing tumor through a minor cut. He said that eyebrow cut would heal within days. In time to come, he said, even mark would not be visible to naked eyes. He said that cosmetic point of view was also in mid while performing surgery of a female.