Share:

National Assembly resumes its session at the parliament house in Islamabad at two pm.

The House will continue the discussion on the federal budget 2019-20. It will also hold a discussion on the recommendations made by the Senate for incorporation in the next year’s budget.

Minister of State for Finance Hammad Azhar is expected to wind up general discussion on the budget 2019-20 today.

This will be followed by discussion on the charged expenditures pertaining to different departments including Pakistan Railways, civil works, Federal Tax Ombudsman, Islamabad High Court, Supreme Court, Pakistan Post.