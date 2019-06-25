Share:

LAHORE - An Afghan delegation headed by former Afghan prime minister and chief of the Hizb e Islami, Afghanistan, Eng. Gulbuddin Hekmatyar called on Jaamaat-i-Islami Emir Senator Sirajul Haq in Islamabad on Monday.

JI Secretary General Amirul Azeem, deputy chief Liaqat Baloch, Prof. Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Mian Muhammad Aslam, Shabbir Ahmed Khan, Director, JI Foreign Affairs, Abdul Ghaffar Aziz, and Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, MNA were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the JI chief said that Pakistan and Afghanistan must be on the same page in order to restore peace in the region. He said that the enemy had always been conspiring to create disputes between the two brotherly states. He said that the Indian conspiracies to create hatred between the two states must be foiled.

The JI chief said that a large number of Afghans had embraced martyrdom to preserve their independence and had staged the biggest migration in the human history. The people of Pakistan had welcomed their Afghan brethren with open arms and provided them shelter and every possible help. He said that all Afghan parties and leaders would have to make joint efforts for restoring peace so that their younger generation could lead their lives in a peaceful atmosphere.

Sirajul Haq said that Pakistan stood by Afghanistan even today and the nation valued their sacrifices highly. He however said that only after the departure of the US troops, different Afghan groups could jointly work for development of their war torn country.

Eng. Gulbuddin Hekmatyar lauded the role of the Jamaat and the Pakistani nation in mitigating the sufferings of the Afghan refugees. He said that the future of Afghanistan was bright as the Afghans had not only preserved their independence but also played an important role in protecting the independence of their neighbouring states.

The Hizb-e- Islami chief said that Pakistan and Afghanistan were two bodies with one soul. He said the Pakistani nation had extended unmatched hospitality to the Afghans for decades due to which the geographical barriers between the two countries had been removed. However, he said, that the colonial policies still stood in their way.

ulbadin Hekmatyar further said that the big powers had thrust a war on Afghanistan to reach warm waters and occupy the rich mineral resources of his country and the war had continued for four decades.

He said that even today, hundreds of Afghans were being killed due to the war but the United Nations was fast asleep. He said the only solution of Afghanistan was that the big powers left the country and allowed the Afghans to run their country according to their free will.

Fateha was offered for former JI Ameer Qazi Husain Ahmed and Egyptian leader Dr Morsi.