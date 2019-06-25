Hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.
Very hot in plain areas of Punjab and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm rain is expected at isolated places in Kalat, Sargodha divisions and Kashmir.
6:56 PM | June 25, 2019
