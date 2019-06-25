Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday turned down a petition moved against Pakistan cricket team’s performance in the ongoing World Cricket Cup.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing of the petition and dismissed the same while referring to Pakistan’s win over South Africa on Sunday. The petitioner Bilal Farooq Alvi filed the petition through his counsel Syed Asad Abbas Advocate against the abysmal performance and team selection of the Pakistan team.

The petitioner’s lawyer stressed that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the selection committee had failed and therefore, he prayed to the court to allow proceedings against the respondents. Farooq adopted in his petition that the PCB is answerable to the nation viz-a-viz the courts. He added that owing to its present-day precarious operations is causing shame, disrepute and dishonour to the citizens of Pakistan. He maintained that the instant petition has been filed to invoke extraordinary constitutional jurisdiction of this court for taking all such steps, which are deemed necessary, to curb the evils of nepotism, favouritism, despotism, corruption, and mal-administration in the PCB. It also raised some questions related to the selection of the team players.

He requested the court to formulate a fact-finding commission over reports of groups being formed in the current World Cup squad and an inquiry against those responsible. It also said that the court should look into the team selection procedure. He also sought action against PCB chairman Ehsan and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq for their poor performance in the on-going World Cup.

The petitioner requested the court to direct the authorities to make the inquiries related to alleged grouping within the team. He cited ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), PCB chairman and chief selector as respondents.