An accountability court has on Tuesday decided to indict former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani in illegal contracts case.

According to details, the court has summoned all the accused in the case on July 2 and copies of the reference have been handed over to them.

Let it be known that the suspects include erstwhile premier Yousaf Raza Gillani , Farooq Awan and five others who are facing charges of awarding illegal contracts.