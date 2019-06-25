Share:

LAHORE - “Pakistan’s biggest logistical challenge with regards to CPEC is the pilfering of goods into Pakistan, which can only be addressed with the help of technology”, said TPL Trakker CEO Sarwar Ali Khan while addressing Intermodal Asia 2019 Conference in Shanghai, China.

Three-day Intermodal Asia conference brings together leading decision-makers and market experts in the container, transport and logistics industry from over 90 different countries. TPL Trakker was the only Pakistani company representing the logistics sector this year.

Sarwar said that leveraging the latest technological developments in the Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence, there will be 24/7 monitoring of vehicles to prevent deviation from prescribed routes and weight/load sensors to closely monitor the weight of cargo throughout the journey.

A major challenge in regulation is driver safety, as the CPEC corridor will go through the Karakoram Mountains where the geographic terrain is hazardous. This will be managed through monitoring driver behaviour to prevent harsh acceleration, braking and cornering and ensuring safety by implementing compulsory rest hours, speed violations and seat belt alerts. Sarwar also pointed out that coverage is another challenge in this regard, as the GSM-based devices which are used for tracking are not available on some of the current CPEC routes.

“For this, we are utilizing satellite-based ‘hybrid’ tracking devices and the majority of location and communication satellites have sufficient coverage over all CPEC routes.” This hybrid tracking eliminates “black spots” to ensure the safety of cargo and personnel, and give end-to-end visibility of movement. With the help of Intrusion Detection, there will be real time notifications and the subsequent mobilization of on-ground teams. The monitoring systems will also be alerted if a vehicle stops at one location for an excessive amount of time.